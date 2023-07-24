Paris Jackson supports Olivia Newton-John's daughter as first anniversary of mum's death approaches

24 July 2023, 13:36

Michael Jackson and Olivia Newton-John's daughters have struck up a friendship.
Michael Jackson and Olivia Newton-John's daughters have struck up a friendship.

By Giorgina Hamilton

The offspring of the famous parents have reportedly formed a bond.

Michael Jackson and Olivia Newton-John's daughters have struck up a friendship.

According to New Idea magazine, Paris Jackson, 25, has reached out to Chloe Lattanzi, 37, as she prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of her mother's death.

It is said that Paris reached out to Chloe to lend her support as she knows only too well how difficult it is to lose a parent so publicly.

According to New Idea magazine, Paris Jackson, 25, has reached out to Chloe Lattanzi, 37, as she prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Olivia Newton-John's death.
According to New Idea magazine, Paris Jackson, 25, has reached out to Chloe Lattanzi, 37, as she prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Olivia Newton-John's death. Picture: Getty
Chloe Lattanzi is gearing up for the one year anniversary of her mother's death. Pictured L to R: Chloe, her step father John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John.
Chloe Lattanzi is gearing up for the one year anniversary of her mother's death. Pictured L to R: Chloe, her step father John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Getty

"Paris knows better than anyone how hard it is to lose a parent, alongside millions of mourners worldwide," a source said.

The source went on to explain that Michael Jackson was a huge fan of Olivia Newton-John before his death in 2009.

"Olivia was a big part of Paris' childhood, and she knows her dad would've done the same thing, and reached out to Chloe, if he was still alive," the source added.

They also said Michael was a huge fan of the movie Grease and the movie was a big part of Paris's childhood.

Next month marks one year since Olivia Newton-John succumbed to her battle with cancer in August 2022.

Two months after her mother's death, Chloe bravely made her first TV appearance and broke down as she paid tribute to her 'angel' mother.

"Paris knows better than anyone how hard it is to lose a parent, alongside millions of mourners worldwide," a source said.
"Paris knows better than anyone how hard it is to lose a parent, alongside millions of mourners worldwide," a source said. Picture: Getty
The source went on to explain that Michael Jackson was a huge fan of Olivia Newton-John before his death in 2009 (Paris Jackson pictured at her father's funeral)
The source went on to explain that Michael Jackson was a huge fan of Olivia Newton-John before his death in 2009 (Paris Jackson pictured at her father's funeral). Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi - Window In The Wall

Marking the Walk for Wellness event that her mother started as a cancer fundraising event, Chloe said she couldn't be there that year, but that she and her step-father were there 'in spirit'.

Taking place in Melbourne each year, thousands of people take to the streets to raise money and awareness for survivors and research into breast cancer.

Although Chloe couldn't be there at the walk last year, she welled up having realised how many people came out in support of her late mum Olivia.

Talking to reporter Richard Wilkins on Australian network Nine, live from her home in Santa Barbara, Chloe said: "It's so beautiful to see how many people have come out in support of my mum."

"John [Easterling] and I are there in spirit. But we just needed to take some time to grieve" she continued.

"This was her heart. This was what she lived for" Chloe said about her mum.

Before Chloe said goodbye to her mum, Olivia officiated her marriage to fiancé James Driscoll which revealed just how close they were.
Before Chloe said goodbye to her mum, Olivia officiated her marriage to fiancé James Driscoll which revealed just how close they were. Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John opens up on living with cancer

"She saw the benefits of holistic treatments and acupuncture and music therapy."

After becoming visibly emotional discussing her mum, Chloe apologised during the interview and heaped praise on her mother for being an "angel."

She added: "She is an angel. She was absolutely magical. All she wanted to do was good in the world."

Before Chloe said goodbye to her mum, Olivia officiated her marriage to fiancé James Driscoll which revealed just how close they were.

