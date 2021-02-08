The Voice UK: Tom Jones joins Olly Murs for a spectacular duet of 'Everybody Needs Somebody To Love'

Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs sang a stunning version of Solomon Burke's 1964 hit in tribute to the virtual audience and every watching at home on Saturday night's (February 6) episode of The Voice.

Week five of The Voice UK saw contestants battled it out in the final round of blind auditions, yet it was coaches Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs who grabbed viewers attention with a stand-out performance.

Saturday night's episode (February 6) saw Olly Murs dedicate an impromptu performance to the virtual audience and the viewers at home.

After telling the audience how much he missed having them in the studio, Olly asked his fellow coaches if he could do a song dedicated to The Voice's absent viewers, before launching into a cover of Solomon Burke's 'Everybody Needs Somebody To Love'.

Saturday night's episode of The Voice UK (February 6) Olly Murs dedicate an impromptu performance to the virtual audience and the viewers at home. Picture: ITV/The Voice

Week five of The Voice UK saw coaches Olly Murs and Tom Jones perform an amazing duet of 'Everybody Needs Somebody To Love'. Picture: ITV/The Voice

Dancing on stage and pointing to the virtual viewers as he sang Olly then turned to Tom Jones and invited him to join in, resulting in a stunning duet between the duo.

Backed up by the show's other two coaches, will.i.am and Anne-Marie, Tom Jones one again showcased his show-stopping singing voice, all without leaving the comfort of his red chair!

The duet between Olly and Sir Tom comes after the welsh singing sensation stunned viewers with incredible solos in the first few weeks of the 2021 show.

On week two's episode of The Voice (January 9) Tom Jones gave a stunning rendition of another of Solomon Burke's hits, 'Cry With Me' from the soundtrack of the iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing.

The four judges were taking a break between blind auditions when, prompted by the enthusiastic virtual audience, Tom Jones agreed to sing Burke's 1964 song and stunned the viewers at home.

Olly then turned to Sir Tom Jones and invited him to join in, resulting in a stunning duet between the duo. Picture: ITV/The Voice

Tom Jones one again showcased his show-stopping singing voice, all without leaving the comfort of his red chair! Picture: ITV/The Voice

New coach Anne-Marie was particularly moved by Tom Jones' singing and – judging by her open-mouthed expression – was amazed to hear his famously powerful voice at such close range.

On week three (January 16), Tom Jones once again blew the audience and his fellow judges away when he gave a beautiful performance of his 1968 hit 'With These Hands' on series 10 of the talent show.

Sir Tom gave an incredibly tender performance of the song, but not before explaining to the fellow judges the special relationship the song had with none other than Elvis Presley himself.

In between blind auditions, Olly Murs asked: “Tom, was there anyone you were nervous singing with?”

“Well, Elvis Presley I sang with,” Sir Tom replied. “I was excited.”

Watch the full video of Olly Murs and Tom Jones' duet below:

On week three (January 16), Tom Jones once again blew his fellow judges away with a performance of his 1968 hit 'With These Hands' and explained it was a favourite of Elvis Presley. Pictured Tom Jones and The King in 1968. Picture: Getty

“Tom sang with Elvis Presley, isn’t that mad?” Olly said to his fellow judges.

“Well, I mean Elvis was the one of course, I met him in LA in 1965 with a ballad out called 'With These Hands',” Sir Tom said.

“And he was coming towards me and he was singing ‘With these hands, I will cling to you.’

“You know, it was Elvis Presley with his hand out, do you know what I mean?

“I went, ‘If the boys back home could see me know?’ Elvis is singing my song back to me.”

A clearly moved Sir Tom then started to sing his beautiful 1965 hit for the awestruck audience as his fellow coaches looked on, giving him a roaring standing ovation as the last notes of the song faded away.

'Everybody Needs Somebody To Love' was a massive hot by singing sensation Solomon Burke in 1964. Pictured performing at Amsterdam's North Sea Jazz Festival in 2005. Picture: Getty

Viewers of the show took to social media to give praise for the performance and many said his moving rendition of the song had reduced them to tears.

See more: Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met

“Tom Jones making me cry. What a singer! #TheVoiceUK,” one viewer said.

“Tom Jones's voice is in the finest condition, there is no denial #thevoiceuk #thevoice,” wrote another.