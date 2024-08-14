Janet Jackson claims three unlikely superstar celebrities are all her cousins

14 August 2024, 14:48

In a recent interview, Janet Jackson claimed that their family tree extends far and wide into the world of celebrity, saying three superstars are her cousins.
In a recent interview, Janet Jackson claimed that their family tree extends far and wide into the world of celebrity, saying three superstars are her cousins. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Their family is already pretty darn large.

The Jackson parents seemingly produced a conveyor belt of incredible talent from their children, starting with The Jackson Five (later The Jacksons) before they pursued solo ambitions.

Michael Jackson of course is the most renowned star out of the Jackson brothers, with Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, Jackie, and Randy all being members of the group at some point.

Then there were the female siblings: eldest daughter Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet, all of which carved careers in pop music for themselves too.

But in a recent interview, Janet Jackson has claimed that their family tree extends far and wide into the world of celebrities.

Janet responded to rumours about her family by saying that Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, and Samuel L. Jackson are all her cousins.

Janet Jackson last performed in the UK at Glastonbury Festival 2019. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Janet Jackson last performed in the UK at Glastonbury Festival 2019. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

When asked to clarify whether or not Stevie Wonder was related to her, Janet said: "He's our cousin."

That wasn't the only relative-related bombshell she dropped during the BBC interview, however.

She added: "Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin, on my mother’s side. So is Tracy Chapman, so is Samuel L. Jackson.

"He would be a cousin too. I mean, he’s not my brother."

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside. Picture: Getty

The interview comes after Janet's announcement of a second huge concert at London's O2 Arena as part of her upcoming tour.

58-year-old Janet also revealed that she has been getting in shape for her 'Together Again' tour by utilising her trampoline.

"That's how you condition yourself. You run on a treadmill. Another way is a trampoline. That's how you condition singing and getting your heart rate up and being able to move and sing at the same time.

"I have two trampolines in my house, actually, for this purpose. Well, one is for my baby, and one is for me. He took the first one I got, so I had to get another for myself," she added.

"Yeah, it's a lot of energy. And it's just back-to-back to back-to-back to back-to-back, the whole show, and it's two hours."

Janet Jackson’s UK tour dates are:

September 2024:

27 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 – London, The O2

29 – London, The O2

October 2024:

1 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

13 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Madonna's 'Like A Prayer' makes a major comeback thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine

Madonna's 'Like A Prayer' makes a major comeback thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine

Madonna

Madonna - Like a Prayer

The Story of... 'Like a Prayer' by Madonna

Madonna

Jelly Roll spent several stints in his hometown youth correctional facility.

Jelly Roll gives back to his community opening new Nashville youth centre where he was previously incarcerated

Country

Liv Tyler was brought up not knowing Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler was her biological father.

How Liv Tyler found out Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler was her biological father

French electronic duo Air is Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel. (Photo by Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty Images)

Who are Air? Everything you need to know about the French electronic duo

Fact Profiles

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Sally Field reveals kind act Robin Williams made on set so she could grieve late father

Sally Field reveals kind act Robin Williams made on set so she could grieve late father

TV & Film

Eddie Murphy tried to convince Whitney Houston she was making a huge mistake by marrying Bobby Brown.

When Eddie Murphy tried to stop Whitney Houston from marrying Bobby Brown on their wedding day

Whitney Houston

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie never had children. But why?

Why the women of Fleetwood Mac chose to never have children

Fleetwood Mac

Let's look at who is currently in the running to sing the next James Bond theme.

James Bond: Who is the odds-on favourite to sing the next 007 theme?

James Bond

Various celebrities made cameos in Only Fools And Horses, including the Bee Gees' very own Barry Gibb.

‘Alright Bazza!’: Remember Barry Gibb’s cameo on Only Fools and Horses?

Barry Gibb

Global Player: The home of Smooth Radio

Upgrade your Smooth listening experience with Global Player