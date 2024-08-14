Janet Jackson claims three unlikely superstar celebrities are all her cousins

In a recent interview, Janet Jackson claimed that their family tree extends far and wide into the world of celebrity, saying three superstars are her cousins. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Their family is already pretty darn large.

The Jackson parents seemingly produced a conveyor belt of incredible talent from their children, starting with The Jackson Five (later The Jacksons) before they pursued solo ambitions.

Michael Jackson of course is the most renowned star out of the Jackson brothers, with Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, Jackie, and Randy all being members of the group at some point.

Then there were the female siblings: eldest daughter Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet, all of which carved careers in pop music for themselves too.

But in a recent interview, Janet Jackson has claimed that their family tree extends far and wide into the world of celebrities.

Janet responded to rumours about her family by saying that Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, and Samuel L. Jackson are all her cousins.

When asked to clarify whether or not Stevie Wonder was related to her, Janet said: "He's our cousin."

That wasn't the only relative-related bombshell she dropped during the BBC interview, however.

She added: "Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin, on my mother’s side. So is Tracy Chapman, so is Samuel L. Jackson.

"He would be a cousin too. I mean, he’s not my brother."

The interview comes after Janet's announcement of a second huge concert at London's O2 Arena as part of her upcoming tour.

58-year-old Janet also revealed that she has been getting in shape for her 'Together Again' tour by utilising her trampoline.

"That's how you condition yourself. You run on a treadmill. Another way is a trampoline. That's how you condition singing and getting your heart rate up and being able to move and sing at the same time.

"I have two trampolines in my house, actually, for this purpose. Well, one is for my baby, and one is for me. He took the first one I got, so I had to get another for myself," she added.

"Yeah, it's a lot of energy. And it's just back-to-back to back-to-back to back-to-back, the whole show, and it's two hours."

Janet Jackson’s UK tour dates are:

September 2024:

27 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 – London, The O2

29 – London, The O2

October 2024:

1 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

13 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro