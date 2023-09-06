Will there be a Take That reunion? Here’s why it looks likely

6 September 2023, 13:25

Take That has hinted at a reunion via the the band's official Instagram page (Pictured L to R: Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald)
Take That has hinted at a reunion via the the band's official Instagram page (Pictured L to R: Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The three bandmates are sending fans into a frenzy...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Take That have hinted at a reunion via the the band's official Instagram page.

Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51 and Howard Donald, 55, sparked a whirlwind of excitement among fans with an unexpected photo.

Captioning the snap, the band wrote the immortal words: "Can you guess who's returned? #reunited," the image being shared with the band's 475,000 Instagram followers and each of the trio's personal Instagram pages.

Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51 and Howard Donald, 55, sparked a whirlwind of excitement among fans with an unexpected photo.
Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51 and Howard Donald, 55, sparked a whirlwind of excitement among fans with an unexpected photo. Picture: Getty

The new post hints that the band's long-waited ninth studio album is finally in the works —an eagerly awaited release following a six-year hiatus since their last album, Wonderland, in 2018.

One devoted fan implored, "Enough with the teasing [sad face emoji], let's bring happiness to this old soul... Announce some UK tour dates."

Another fan, brimming with excitement, exclaimed, "Oh my goodness, this is the finest Friday surprise a girl could ever wish for! The excitement is immeasurable! Overjoyed to witness all of you together once more."

The band has graced the stage on numerous notable occasions in recent years, including memorable performances at the Kings Coronation concert (pictured) and, most recently, headlining at BST Hyde Park.
The band has graced the stage on numerous notable occasions in recent years, including memorable performances at the Kings Coronation concert (pictured) and, most recently, headlining at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Getty

Greatest Days world premiere in London with Take That!

A third admirer wrote, "This photograph inundates me with happiness. I hold all three of you in the highest regard."

A fourth chimed in, saying, "Good morning, gentlemen! Eagerly anticipating the forthcoming music."

The band has graced the stage on numerous notable occasions in recent years, including memorable performances at the Kings Coronation concert and, most recently, headlining at BST Hyde Park.

The original five band members of Take That, pictured in 2011. (L to R: Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange)
The original five band members of Take That, pictured in 2011. (L to R: Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange). Picture: Getty

Mark Owen and Robbie Williams perform together at Sandringham concert

In a delightful turn of events, Mark Owen recently reunited with former Take That member Robbie Williams for a series of performances at Sandringham House in Norfolk last weekend (August 26).

Mark had the honour of opening for Robbie, 49, in front of a capacity crowd of 20,000 fans.

Fans were overjoyed when Robbie invited Mark to join him onstage for a medley of Take That classics, and even more delighted when Robbie's wife Ayda Williams shared a backstage video of Mark and Robbie singing an acoustic version of 'Greatest Day'.

The concert was the final stop of Robbie's XXV tour, which has marked the quarter of a century since the 'Angels' singer departed Take That and became a solo superstar.

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That's greatest songs, ranked

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Take That stars Mark Owen and Robbie Williams gave an impromptu backstage performance of 'Greatest Day', just before taking the stage in Norfolk on Sunday, August 27.

Robbie Williams and Mark Owen sing spine-tingling acoustic version of 'Greatest Day' in backstage video

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams and Mark Owen wowed the crowd at Sandringham with an emotional duet of Take That's 'Greatest Days'.

Robbie Williams joined by Mark Owen on stage for emotional Take That reunion at Sandringham concert

Robbie Williams

Take That and Lulu reunite at BST Hyde Park

Take That reunite with surprise guest Lulu for 'Relight My Fire' at barnstorming BST Hyde Park show
Gary Barlow and his family

Gary Barlow shares very rare private photos of his three children and wife Dawn

Robbie Williams was performing at the Pinkpop music festival in The Netherlands when he asked his band to stop playing.

Robbie Williams forced to stop performing mid-show due to being 'knackered': "Stop, Stop"

Robbie Williams

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

After being diagnosed with symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone the remainder of his September concerts.

Bruce Springsteen forced to postpone September shows after peptic ulcer disease diagnosis

Music

The piano and life's possessions of Queen's legendary frontman Freddie Mercury have gone to auctioned and fetched prices in their millions.

Freddie Mercury auction: Queen legend's piano and life's possessions sell for huge sums

Freddie Mercury

Let Loose and Bad Boys Inc

Let Loose are returning but there's a massive twist for the 'Crazy For You' hitmakers

Music

The Rolling Stones announce new studio album 'Hackney Diamonds', their first in 18 years

The Rolling Stones announce new studio album 'Hackney Diamonds', their first in 18 years

Music

UB40, Shalamar, Janis Joplin and The Kinks are some of the music icons that will receive an Award Stone on the UK Music Walk Of Fame in 2023.

UB40, The Kinks, Janis Joplin, Shalamar and to be inducted into UK Music Walk Of Fame

Music