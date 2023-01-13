Who is Otter on The Masked Singer UK 2023?
13 January 2023, 16:13
The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.
Otter is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Otter?
Clues so far:
- "Oi! No dive bombing! Thems rules! What's up peeps? It's your fav fur-ball, Otter!
- "Welcome to my water park! Otters are naturally curious creatures and just a little bit naughty. Well played for!
- "Although you might have seen me in more serious lights, you could say I'm especially known for my resilience. I can survive in places a lot couldn't.
- "But who am I? Mate, I am out of this world! Tonight you better get your notepads ready because you're going to want my autograph."
- "Children, some say, should be seen and not heard, but of this otter, I'd say, opposite is the word."
Guesses and theories:
- Kate Bush
- Imelda Staunton
- Daisy May Cooper
- Toyah Wilcox
Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?
The full list of masked singers for series four are:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
- Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
- Cat and Mouse
- Fawn
- Jacket Potato
- Jellyfish
- Knitting
- Otter
- Phoenix
- Pigeon
- Rhino
- Rubbish