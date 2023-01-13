The Masked Singer odds: Who are the most likely celebrities behind the masks?

13 January 2023, 19:35

The Masked Singer latest odds for 2023
The Masked Singer latest odds for 2023. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Tom Eames

The Masked Singer is back on our screens, and after only a couple of episodes, we're already hooked to the bonkers ITV show.

The fourth series of TV's biggest guessing game has so far unmasked former footballer Chris Kamara and pop legend Lulu.

But who are the most likely candidates behind the remaining masks? Let's see the latest odds (via Betfair):

  1. Jacket Potato

    Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer
    Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    Shane Richie
    Shane Richie. Picture: Getty

    The jury is out on this one. Could be anyone at this early stage!

  2. Fawn

    Fawn on The Masked Singer
    Fawn on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    • 3/1 Samantha Womack
    • 5/1 Rachel Riley
    • 6/1 Natalie Appleton
    • 8/1 Debbie Gibson
    • 10/1 Emma Bunton
    Samantha Womack
    Samantha Womack. Picture: Getty

    It sounds like Fawn could be a former popstar, but we need to hear a few more performances.

  3. Rubbish

    Rubbish on The Masked Singer
    Rubbish on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    • 3/1 Ronnie O'Sullivan
    • 7/2 Oritsé Williams
    • 5/1 Bradley Wiggins
    • 6/1 Steve Davis
    • 12/1 Jack Dee
    Ronnie O'Sullivan
    Ronnie O'Sullivan. Picture: Getty

    Some think it's a popstar, some think it's a sports legend. What do you think?

  4. Pigeon

    Pigeon on The Masked Singer
    Pigeon on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    Catherine Tate
    Catherine Tate. Picture: Getty

    Many fans seem to think it must be some kind of comedienne, but could it be someone playing a trick on us?

  5. Rhino

    Rhino on The Masked Singer
    Rhino on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    Charlie Simpson in 2019
    Charlie Simpson in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Fans seem pretty convinced it's either Charlie Simpson or Jamie Arthur under that mask. Or could it be a surprise package?

  6. Knitting

    Knitting on The Masked Singer
    Knitting on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    Claire Richards in 2019
    Claire Richards in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Still all to play for on this one, but a lot of viewers seem convinced it's Steps star Claire under the yarn.

  7. Jellyfish

    Jellyfish on The Masked Singer
    Jellyfish on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    Alexandra Burke
    Alexandra Burke. Picture: Getty

    Jellyfish is keeping people guessing so far, with no obvious choice after the first week.

  8. Otter

    Otter on The Masked Singer
    Otter on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    • 2/1 Kate Bush
    • 5/1 Dawn French
    • 5/1 Laura Whitmore
    • 5/1 Fiona Shaw
    Kate Bush
    Kate Bush. Picture: Getty

    As much as we'd love it to be Kate Bush, surely not...

  9. Cat and Mouse

    Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer
    Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    Tom and Giovanna Fletcher
    Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. Picture: Getty

    Which famous pairing could be under those masks?

  10. Phoenix

    Phoenix on The Masked Singer
    Phoenix on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    Latest odds:

    • 3/1 Ricky Wilson
    • 5/1 David Tennant
    • 10/1 John Barrowman
    Ricky Wilson
    Ricky Wilson. Picture: Getty

    This one might be the dark horse that's hard to pin down at first...

