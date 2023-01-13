The Masked Singer odds: Who are the most likely celebrities behind the masks?

On Air Now
13 January 2023, 19:35
The Masked Singer is back on our screens, and after only a couple of episodes, we're already hooked to the bonkers ITV show.
The fourth series of TV's biggest guessing game has so far unmasked former footballer Chris Kamara and pop legend Lulu.
But who are the most likely candidates behind the remaining masks? Let's see the latest odds (via Betfair):
Latest odds:
The jury is out on this one. Could be anyone at this early stage!
Latest odds:
It sounds like Fawn could be a former popstar, but we need to hear a few more performances.
Latest odds:
Some think it's a popstar, some think it's a sports legend. What do you think?
Latest odds:
Many fans seem to think it must be some kind of comedienne, but could it be someone playing a trick on us?
Latest odds:
Fans seem pretty convinced it's either Charlie Simpson or Jamie Arthur under that mask. Or could it be a surprise package?
Latest odds:
Still all to play for on this one, but a lot of viewers seem convinced it's Steps star Claire under the yarn.
Latest odds:
Jellyfish is keeping people guessing so far, with no obvious choice after the first week.
Latest odds:
As much as we'd love it to be Kate Bush, surely not...
Latest odds:
Which famous pairing could be under those masks?
Latest odds:
This one might be the dark horse that's hard to pin down at first...
