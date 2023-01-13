Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer UK 2023?
13 January 2023, 15:12
The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.
Fawn is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Fawn?
Clues so far:
- "I live in a cottage and not in a palace, I've visited Wonderland but my name isn't Alice"
- When asked if she wanted a tea or coffee, Fawn said: "No milk, five sugars".
- "You might think that a fawn is a young deer but I'm certainly not the baby."
- "Although, like a fawn, I admit that when I was younger I was somewhat awkward."
- "Call me a boffin but Maths was a passion."
- "Now that I'm all grown-up, I'm not awkward at all."
Guesses and theories:
- Mel C
- Heidi Range
- Natalie Appleton
- Samantha Womack
Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?
The full list of masked singers for series four are:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
- Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
- Cat and Mouse
- Fawn
- Jacket Potato
- Jellyfish
- Knitting
- Otter
- Phoenix
- Pigeon
- Rhino
- Rubbish