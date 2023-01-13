Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer UK 2023?
13 January 2023, 15:26
The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.
Knitting is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Knitting?
Clues so far:
- "A great big warm hello and cuddle! I'm Knitting! I'm made of wool, that means I'm warm, comforting, and cozy.
- "You can use me to make something to wrap around you to keep you warm. Hold me in your arms to bring comfort. Or just go wild and let your imagination fly.
- "I'll try to present myself fairly and promise not to string you along in this competition. But I won't lie. Sometimes you'll find I can be a little crafty. So with all that said, it would seem tonight I will not be going home."
- "Knitting is easy, it's the crossing of sticks. Count all your stitches, there should be 26."
Guesses and theories:
- Kimberley Walsh
- Claire Richards
- Kym Marsh
Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?
The full list of masked singers for series four are:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
- Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
- Cat and Mouse
- Fawn
- Jacket Potato
- Jellyfish
- Knitting
- Otter
- Phoenix
- Pigeon
- Rhino
- Rubbish