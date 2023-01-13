Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer UK 2023?
13 January 2023, 15:22
The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.
Jellyfish is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Jellyfish?
Clues so far:
- "Hey it's me, Jellyfish! Welcome to my beach! Jellyfish are transparent. They're blessed. What you see is what you get.
- "But we're also bio-luminescent. Isn't that a bodacious word? It means that we create our own lights and that's me. I'm all about the love.
- "In fact, I'm an advocate for it. I'm here to shine bright and have a good time. And if I win, well I won unexpectedly before. Tonight, will I sink or swim? All I'm saying is you better get ready for this jelly."
- "Give me good vibes only, that's a great salutation. Let's love and not hate, like a funny animation."
Guesses and theories:
-
Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?
The full list of masked singers for series four are:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
- Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
- Cat and Mouse
- Fawn
- Jacket Potato
- Jellyfish
- Knitting
- Otter
- Phoenix
- Pigeon
- Rhino
- Rubbish