Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK 2023?
13 January 2023, 15:17
The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.
Jacket Potato is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Jacket Potato?
Clues so far:
- "Hey it's me Jack, Jacket Potato. I've got quite the collection, so big you'll say 'Woah'."
- “Tonight I’m gonna deliver a smash hit!”
Guesses and theories:
- Brian Connelly
- Bob Mortimer
- Richie Sambora
- Matt Lucas
- Shane Richie
Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?
The full list of masked singers for series four are:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
- Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
- Cat and Mouse
- Fawn
- Jacket Potato
- Jellyfish
- Knitting
- Otter
- Phoenix
- Pigeon
- Rhino
- Rubbish