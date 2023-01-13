Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer UK 2023?
13 January 2023, 16:16
The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.
Phoenix is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
-
Who is Phoenix?
Clues so far:
- "Well hi. How do you do? Phoenix! Pleasure. I am rather hot aren't I? But we all know the legend, the phoenix. The bird of fire. Rising from the ashes blind.
- "Of course I'm familiar with reincarnation. It's a mystery, but I know how to follow a trail.
- "However, a phoenix chick? They're quiet. They go unnoticed. Then they burst into flames and set the world on fire. Well tonight I'm spreading my wings. Watch me light up the stage."
- "I'm all flame and fire, my feathers ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I've been a catchphrase."
Guesses and theories:
- Ricky Wilson
- Ricky Martin
- Michael Ball
-
Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?
The full list of masked singers for series four are:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
- Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
- Cat and Mouse
- Fawn
- Jacket Potato
- Jellyfish
- Knitting
- Otter
- Phoenix
- Pigeon
- Rhino
- Rubbish