Who are Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK 2023?
13 January 2023, 15:04 | Updated: 13 January 2023, 15:07
The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.
Cat and Mouse are one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
-
Who are Cat and Mouse?
Clues so far:
- Cat: "I see, stolen. Then this is a role for me, Cat! Feline detective. The subject is..."
- Mouse: "Me! Mouse! Catch me if you can!"
- Cat: "I'm no stranger to the legalities of my position so I am to get right to the point with this case."
- Mouse: "Listen to him. I might be a mouse, but it looks like it's him who knows how to spin out a tail. And I'm going to use all the tricks up my sleeve so he's going to have to be fast if he wants to catch me."
- Cat: "I hope the audience will be paying attention because tonight, I'm bringing the mouse down."
- Mouse: "I don't think so. That's one trap I won't be falling into."
- Riddle Me This: "I'm on the case, I'm not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some jade."
Guesses and theories:
- Emma Bunton and Jade Jones
- Martin and Shirlie Kemp
- Tom and Carrie Hope Fletcher
- Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne
-
Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?
The full list of masked singers for series four are:
- Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
- Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
- Cat and Mouse
- Fawn
- Jacket Potato
- Jellyfish
- Knitting
- Otter
- Phoenix
- Pigeon
- Rhino
- Rubbish