Who are Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK 2023?

13 January 2023, 15:04 | Updated: 13 January 2023, 15:07

Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer
Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

The Masked Singer is back for a new fourth series in 2023 on ITV.

Cat and Mouse are one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?

  1. Who are Cat and Mouse?

    Clues so far:

    • Cat: "I see, stolen. Then this is a role for me, Cat! Feline detective. The subject is..."
    • Mouse: "Me! Mouse! Catch me if you can!"
    • Cat: "I'm no stranger to the legalities of my position so I am to get right to the point with this case."
    • Mouse: "Listen to him. I might be a mouse, but it looks like it's him who knows how to spin out a tail. And I'm going to use all the tricks up my sleeve so he's going to have to be fast if he wants to catch me."
    • Cat: "I hope the audience will be paying attention because tonight, I'm bringing the mouse down."
    • Mouse: "I don't think so. That's one trap I won't be falling into."
    • Riddle Me This: "I'm on the case, I'm not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some jade."

    Guesses and theories:

    • Emma Bunton and Jade Jones
    • Martin and Shirlie Kemp
    • Tom and Carrie Hope Fletcher
    • Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne

  2. Who are the Masked Singer series 4 cast for 2023?

    The full list of masked singers for series four are:

    • Ghost - Chris Kamara (episode 1)
    • Piece of Cake - Lulu (episode 2)
    • Cat and Mouse
    • Fawn
    • Jacket Potato
    • Jellyfish
    • Knitting
    • Otter
    • Phoenix
    • Pigeon
    • Rhino
    • Rubbish

More from The Masked Singer

See more More from The Masked Singer

Otter on The Masked Singer

Who is Otter on The Masked Singer UK 2023?

Knitting on The Masked Singer

Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer UK 2023?

Jellyfish on The Masked Singer

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer UK 2023?

Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK 2023?

Fawn on The Masked Singer

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer UK 2023?

Charlotte Church made a return on The Masked Singer

When an 11-year-old Charlotte Church wowed millions with her incredible voice in TV debut

Music

Mushroom

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer 2022?

Rockhopper on The Masked Singer

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer 2022?

Panda on The Masked Singer

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer 2022?

Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer 2022?

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Elvis Presley with bride Priscilla

Priscilla Presley facts: Wife of Elvis Presley's age, husband, children and career revealed

Elvis Presley

Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video

Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

Music

Michael Flatley in 2015

Riverdance star Michael Flatley says he has 'aggressive cancer'

Michael Flatley

Michael Flatley facts: Riverdance star's age, wife, children, net worth and career explained
Austin Butler stars in Elvis

Austin Butler understood Elvis Presley's pain following mother's death at same age as music icon

Elvis Presley