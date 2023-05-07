Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry perform at Coronation Concert for King Charles III

7 May 2023, 22:23 | Updated: 7 May 2023, 22:31

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That perform at the Coronation Concert
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That perform at the Coronation Concert. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Take That and Katy Perry were among the performers at tonight's (May 7) Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Take That headlined the special event, with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performing for the first time since 2019.

While fans may have hoped for a full reunion with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, it wasn't to be. However, they treated fans to their classic hits 'Greatest Day' (with guest Calum Scott), 'Shine' and 'Never Forget'.

Katy Perry performed her big hits 'Firework' and 'Roar', while Lionel Richie took to the stage to sing his classic Commodores hit 'Easy' with a live band, while his friend King Charles watched on alongside Queen Camilla and the Royal Family.

He then followed it up with 'All Night Long' in front of hundreds of guests.

Take That at the Coronation Concert
Take That at the Coronation Concert. Picture: Getty
King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie. Picture: Getty

Hugh Bonneville hosted the special occasion, which also saw performances by Steve Winwood, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Nicole Scherzinger and others.

The Coronation Concert was held the day after King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, appeared on stage to pay tribute to his father, saying: “Unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long...”

Prince William also mentioned his Charles's “proud mother” in tribute to the late Queen, and praised his father for his support of environmental issues, and for the Prince’s Trust.

“Pa, we are all so proud of you," he said before the crowd sang 'God Save the King'.

Sir Bryn Terfel

Bryn Terfel facts: Opera singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

