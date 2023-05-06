King Charles Coronation in pictures: Royal Family, celebrity guests, ceremony and more
6 May 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 13:44
Photo highlights of King Charles III's Coronation.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were coronated at Westminster Abbey today (May 6), in a historic event that the country celebrated together.
King Charles was the longest heir-in-waiting while his mother Queen Elizabeth II was the country's monarch. Following her death in September, Charles's Coronation took place today at Westminster Abbey.
Joined by
Queen Camilla, the ceremony also welcomed Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Here, we celebrate the special occasion with highlights of images from the Coronation:
Celebrities arrive at the Abbey
US pop star Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey in central Londo.
British television presenting duo Ant and Dec sit as guests wait during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
A host of celebrities were invited to the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Among them were Prince's Trust ambassadors
Ant & Dec, and pop legend Lionel Richie.
Other guests included Dame
Joanna Lumley, Dame Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Kelly Jones, Jay Blades, and Katy Perry.
Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Dame Joanna Lumley arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Actress Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise arrive at Westminster Abbey.
The Royal Family arrive including Prince Harry
The Royal Family at the Coronation.
Members of the Royal Family arrived together at Westminster Abbey. These included:
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York.
Peter Phillips (front), Mike and Zara Tindall at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal.
The King and Queen travel in the Gold State Coach
King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled in the iconic Gold State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westmister Abbey, as crowds across central London cheered and waved.
Coronation of King Charles III.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
William and Catherine arrive with Charles and Camilla
As Charles and Camilla arrived at the Abbey, they were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Prince George, 9, appeared as a Page Boy.
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Prince George (C) stands at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Prince George (left) with King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
The King is crowned
Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey.
The big moment arrives as King Charles III is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
As Justin Welby placed the crown on Charles's head, the abbey bells rang, trumpets sounded and gun salutes were fired across the UK.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the coronation ceremony.
King Charles is crowned.
Britain's King Charles III (FRONT) and Queen Camilla depart following their Coronation Ceremony.
The Royal Family departs for Buckingham Palace
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L) and his brother Britain's Prince George of Wales.
