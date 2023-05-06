King Charles Coronation in pictures: Royal Family, celebrity guests, ceremony and more

6 May 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 13:44

Photo highlights of King Charles III's Coronation
Photo highlights of King Charles III's Coronation. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were coronated at Westminster Abbey today (May 6), in a historic event that the country celebrated together.

King Charles was the longest heir-in-waiting while his mother Queen Elizabeth II was the country's monarch. Following her death in September, Charles's Coronation took place today at Westminster Abbey.

Joined by Queen Camilla, the ceremony also welcomed Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Here, we celebrate the special occasion with highlights of images from the Coronation:

  1. Celebrities arrive at the Abbey

    US pop star Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey in central Londo
    US pop star Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey in central Londo. Picture: Getty
    British television presenting duo Ant and Dec sit as guests wait during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
    British television presenting duo Ant and Dec sit as guests wait during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty

    A host of celebrities were invited to the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

    Among them were Prince's Trust ambassadors Ant & Dec, and pop legend Lionel Richie.

    Other guests included Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Kelly Jones, Jay Blades, and Katy Perry.

    Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
    Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
    Dame Joanna Lumley arrives at Westminster Abbey
    Dame Joanna Lumley arrives at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty
    Actress Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise arrive at Westminster Abbey
    Actress Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise arrive at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

  2. The Royal Family arrive including Prince Harry

    The Royal Family at the Coronation
    The Royal Family at the Coronation. Picture: Getty

    Members of the Royal Family arrived together at Westminster Abbey. These included:

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
    Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
    Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York. Picture: Getty
    Peter Phillips (front), Mike and Zara Tindall at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
    Peter Phillips (front), Mike and Zara Tindall at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty
    Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal
    Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal. Picture: Getty

  3. The King and Queen travel in the Gold State Coach

    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty

    King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled in the iconic Gold State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westmister Abbey, as crowds across central London cheered and waved.

    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty
    Coronation of King Charles III
    Coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Getty
    Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach
    Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Picture: Getty
    Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach
    Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Picture: Getty

  4. William and Catherine arrive with Charles and Camilla

    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty

    As Charles and Camilla arrived at the Abbey, they were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Prince George, 9, appeared as a Page Boy.

    Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
    Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty
    Catherine, Princess of Wales
    Catherine, Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty
    Prince George (C) stands at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
    Prince George (C) stands at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
    Prince George (left) with King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
    Prince George (left) with King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
    Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
    Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
    Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey
    Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

  5. The King is crowned

    Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
    Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

    The big moment arrives as King Charles III is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

    As Justin Welby placed the crown on Charles's head, the abbey bells rang, trumpets sounded and gun salutes were fired across the UK.

    The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation
    The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation. Picture: Getty
    King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the coronation ceremony
    King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the coronation ceremony. Picture: Getty
    King Charles is crowned
    King Charles is crowned. Picture: Getty
    Britain's King Charles III (FRONT) and Queen Camilla depart following their Coronation Ceremony
    Britain's King Charles III (FRONT) and Queen Camilla depart following their Coronation Ceremony. Picture: Getty

  6. The Royal Family departs for Buckingham Palace

    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty
    Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L) and his brother Britain's Prince George of Wales
    Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L) and his brother Britain's Prince George of Wales. Picture: Getty
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
    Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty

