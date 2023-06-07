Take That announce intimate one-off charity gig - date and tickets revealed
7 June 2023, 13:07
The three members of Take That will be playing for one night only in London.
Take That have announced a one-off charity gig in London - and it's only a few weeks away.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be performing in Camden and proceeds will be going directly to War Child, a charity offering aid to children affected by conflict.
Tickets for the event will go on sale later this week and you better get your skates on; it's predicted the 1,500 capacity venue will sell out very, very fast!
It's the first official gig Take That will be performing since their comeback at the Coronation Concert, and fans are overjoyed at the new opportunity to see the boys live.
Here's everything you need to know about the one-off Take That gig:
Gary Barlow Smooth Sessions: Back for Good
When is the Take That charity concert?
Take That have announced they will performing live at the end of June – just six weeks after they wowed the world at King Charles' Coronation Concert.
The trio will be playing the intimate gig in London on June 21, 2023 in support of the charity War Child.
Where is the Take That charity gig?
Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen will descend on London's famous KOKO venue in Camden for the War Child concert.
The venue has a reputation as one of the best, and most intimate, live music clubs in the UK and with a capacity of only 1,500 will be one of the smallest venues Take That have ever played.
Previous acts include Bryan Ferry, The Rolling Stones, The Clash, Madonna, James Blunt, Prince and even Charlie Chaplin.
How to get tickets for the one-off Take That concert
Tickets for Take That's KOKO Camden gig will go on sale Friday June 5, 2023 at 10am.
The tickets are likely to sell out very fast and are available here.
Good luck!
Take That – The Band aka Greatest Days musical trailer