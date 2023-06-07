Take That announce intimate one-off charity gig - date and tickets revealed

7 June 2023, 13:07

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be performing in Camden and proceeds will be going directly to War Child, a charity offering aid to children affected by conflict.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be performing in Camden and proceeds will be going directly to War Child, a charity offering aid to children affected by conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

The three members of Take That will be playing for one night only in London.

Take That have announced a one-off charity gig in London - and it's only a few weeks away.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be performing in Camden and proceeds will be going directly to War Child, a charity offering aid to children affected by conflict.

Tickets for the event will go on sale later this week and you better get your skates on; it's predicted the 1,500 capacity venue will sell out very, very fast!
Tickets for the event will go on sale later this week and you better get your skates on; it's predicted the 1,500 capacity venue will sell out very, very fast! Picture: Getty
It's the first official gig Take That will be performing since their comeback at the Coronation Concert (pictured), and fans are overjoyed at the new opportunity to see the boys live.
It's the first official gig Take That will be performing since their comeback at the Coronation Concert (pictured), and fans are overjoyed at the new opportunity to see the boys live. Picture: Getty

Tickets for the event will go on sale later this week and you better get your skates on; it's predicted the 1,500 capacity venue will sell out very, very fast!

It's the first official gig Take That will be performing since their comeback at the Coronation Concert, and fans are overjoyed at the new opportunity to see the boys live.

Here's everything you need to know about the one-off Take That gig:

Take That has announced a one-off charity gig in London - and it's only a few weeks away.
Take That has announced a one-off charity gig in London - and it's only a few weeks away. Picture: Alamy

Gary Barlow Smooth Sessions: Back for Good

When is the Take That charity concert?

Take That have announced they will performing live at the end of June – just six weeks after they wowed the world at King Charles' Coronation Concert.

The trio will be playing the intimate gig in London on June 21, 2023 in support of the charity War Child.

Where is the Take That charity gig?

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen will descend on London's famous KOKO venue in Camden for the War Child concert.

The venue has a reputation as one of the best, and most intimate, live music clubs in the UK and with a capacity of only 1,500 will be one of the smallest venues Take That have ever played.

Previous acts include Bryan Ferry, The Rolling Stones, The Clash, Madonna, James Blunt, Prince and even Charlie Chaplin.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen will descend on London's famous KOKO venue in Camden for the War Child concert.
Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen will descend on London's famous KOKO venue in Camden for the War Child concert. Picture: Alamy
KOKO has a reputation as one of the best, and most intimate, live music clubs in the UK and with a capacity of only 1,500 will be one of the smallest venues Take That have ever played.
KOKO has a reputation as one of the best, and most intimate, live music clubs in the UK and with a capacity of only 1,500 will be one of the smallest venues Take That have ever played. Picture: Alamy

How to get tickets for the one-off Take That concert

Tickets for Take That's KOKO Camden gig will go on sale Friday June 5, 2023 at 10am.

The tickets are likely to sell out very fast and are available here.

Good luck!

Take That – The Band aka Greatest Days musical trailer

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That's greatest songs, ranked

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

The cast of Greatest Days

Greatest Days: Meet the young cast of the Take That musical film

TV & Film

Lara McDonnell as young Rachel with the boys

Greatest Days: Who are the boyband cast members in the Take That musical film?

The trailer for Take That's musical 'Greatest days' has dropped ahead of the film's release later this summer.

Take That movie musical 'Greatest Days': Trailer, cast, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Take That' original fifth member, Jason Orange, has been photographed in public for the first time since 2015.

Take That's Jason Orange is pictured for first time since 2015 - photo

Mark Owen in 2022 and in 2003

Mark Owen explains his change of appearance after presenter says he 'looks different'

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jeffrey Daniel from Shalamar

Shalamar recall how Jeffrey Daniel did the moonwalk on TV before Michael Jackson: 'We called it the backslide'

Music

Brian May made a surprise appearance at a recent preview of We Will Rock You.

Brian May stuns We Will Rock You audience with surprise 'Bohemian Rhapsody' performance

Queen

Here are 10 trailblazing artists that have made the LGBTQ+ community more visible in the world through their music.

10 iconic popstars who broke LGBT boundaries

Music

1970s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Song Lists

Barry Manilow in 2018

Barry Manilow facts: Singer's age, husband, net worth and more revealed

Music