Grand Ole Opry 100th anniversary concert: How to watch, who’s performing and more

Blake Shelton will be hosting Opry 100: A Live Celebration. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Blake Shelton will host Opry 100: A Live Celebration for NBC.

The Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary show is set to be broadcast live this March.

Held at the famous Nashville, Tennessee music venue – the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th birthday celebration show will feature performances from a host of famous country musicians, and will be hosted by Blake Shelton.

Speaking in a statement, Blake shared he was “so proud” to be a part of the Grand Ole Opry’s “historic” 100th anniversary celebrations.

Here’s everything there is to know about the March concert...

When is Opry 100: A Live Celebration taking place?

The Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary concert will take place on March 19, 2025, several months before the location’s official November 28 birthday.

The three-hour show will take place over two locations: The Grand Ole Opry House, which has been the Opry’s home since 1974; and the Ryman Auditorium, the original home of the Opry’s shows, and which still hosts some winter performances today.

The Grand Ole Opry House, home to country music in Nashville, Tennessee. Picture: Alamy

Opry 100: A Live Celebration will mainly feature performances, but will also look back at the history of the famous location during its runtime.

“It’s a true privilege to be a part of celebrating 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry, an iconic stage that has welcomed so many legendary artists who’ve shaped the heart of country music,” show executive producer Mark Bracco said.

“We’re humbled and honored to help bring this historic moment to life, paying tribute to the voices and stories that have made the Opry an enduring symbol of musical history.”

Who is performing at the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary show?

Many country music stars have been announced for the Grand Ole Opry’s big celebration, with more members and guests “yet to be announced,” Variety reports.

Many country music stars have been announced for the Grand Ole Opry’s big celebratio. Picture: Getty

Grand Ole Opry members announced so far are:

Randy Travis is also set to make a special appearance, and Blake Shelton is expected to be performing as well as hosting.

Opry fan favourite guests Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and War and Treaty have all also been announced.

How can I watch Opry 100: A Live Celebration?

Opry 100: A Live Celebration with be broadcast live from Grand Ole Opry House and the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, March 19, at 8-11pm ET (1-3am) on NBC and Peacock (in the US).

Carrie Underwood will perform at the event, fresh from her recent performance at Donald Trump's inauguration. Picture: Getty

Neither NBC nor Peacock are available to watch in the UK, so it remains unclear where (if anywhere) country fans in the UK will be able to watch this March’s show.

However, it’s worth noting the Grand Ole Opry will be hosting a UK-based 100th anniversary celebration later this year at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with more details to be announced soon.

Can I buy tickets to watch Opry 100: A Live Celebration at the Grand Ole Opry?

Yes, tickets for this very special celebration of country music’s most famous venue will go on sale this Friday (January 31) at 10am CT (4pm GMT).

Jelly Roll is one of the guest performers who will be taking to the stage. Picture: Getty

Tickets will be available for both the Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium performances, and a presale for Grand Ole Opry subscribers will be going live a day early (January 30) at 10am CT (4pm GMT).

For all ticket info, visit: opry.com and for info on how to become an Opry subscriber, visit: opryent.co/Opry100